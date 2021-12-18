Oba Dosunmu: Abiodun commiserates with Owu kingdom

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the people of Owu Kingdom over the demise of their monarch, Oba Adebooyega Dosunmu, whose reign he described as a peaceful one.

Abiodun, who spoke during a condolence visit to the Olowu’s Palace, described the people of the kingdom as enterprising and fearless people.

He declared that his administration would continue to promote the rich culture and traditions of the people of Ogun, assuring that his administration would stand by the people of Owu during the period of mourning Oba Dosunmu.

According to Abiodun, “Owu tribe is an important tribe not just in Ogun state, but in the Yoruba land. The Owu people are one of the four components that make up Egbaland. The Owu stool is a very old stool and Owu people are known to be enterprising, fearless. They are known to be very courageous; that is the Owu spirit.

“The richness of this culture and tradition, we will continue to promote as we promote the richness of our culture and tradition in Ogun State.”

Abiodun, however, said that contributions of the late monarch to drama, culture, community development and the media would not only be missed by the people of Owu Kingdom, but by the state and the country at large.

“Oba Dosunmu will be fondly missed. I remember that he was one of the architects of the Village Headmaster, we all grew with and were stuck to that programme

“He was a renowned broadcaster for many years and his reign was a very successful one- sixteen years reign on the throne. So, we are going to miss him,” the governor further said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Otun of Owu Kingdom, Doja Adewolu, while acknowledging the contribution of the governor towards a better state, also applauded him for joining them in their moment of grief.