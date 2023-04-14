NYSC DG vows to prioritise Corps members welfare

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has vowed that Corps members’ welfare will continue to dominate a top spot in his administration.

Speaking while receiving the management team of Capital Express Assurance Limited at NYSC National Directorate Headquarters Maitama in Abuja, the DG said the scheme will continue to prioritise issues that concerns Corps welfare in the administration of the scheme.

Ahmed, who applauded stated that there is need for the two organizations to be taking time to jointly assess the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with NYSC

from time to time, in order to identify and address gray areas.

He further said that NYSC will never relent in meeting it’s obligations in the partnership, and called on CEAL to equally sustain the tempo at which it promptly responds to issues pertaining to insurance cover for Corps Members.

In her remarks, the managing director/chief executive officer of CEAL, Odukale Adebola disclosed that the company has for quite sometime been responsible for providing insurance services to Corps Members.

She said the company which has existed for over 30 years has always lived up to expectation by paying benefits to families of Corps Members who pay the supreme sacrifice and providing succour to those who suffer permanent disabilities through the programme in the course of the service year through the programme, “Corps Welfare Insurance Scheme”.

She added that CEAL does intervene in executing special projects for NYSC as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“Recently, we constructed and furnished a vocational centre at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi, Nasarawa State. Prior to that, we had provided technological devices in support of NYSC’s digitization process,” she said.