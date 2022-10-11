NYSC DG flags off healthcare initiative for rural dwellers in FCT

Director General of the National Youths Service Corp, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has flagged off the Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme of the service in a community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a bid to deepen access to healthcare.

The DG said the initiative which was flagged off the LEA Primary School in Dakwo Community was conceived over eight years ago as a platform for the Scheme to contribute towards the provision of easy access to healthcare for rural dwellers which is implemented through medical outreaches conducted across the nooks and crannies of the country by Corps Medical personnel.

In his address at the flagging off, the DG also said the rural health initiative is in line with the cardinal point of his administration’s policy thrust which is to deepen the NYSC’s impact on rural development services.

Fadah noted that the success of the HIRD in the last eight years has been quite unprecedented while calling on members of the Dakwo Community to come out in large numbers and benefit at no cost.

He thanked stakeholders for their contributions in donating drugs and other materials for the outreach while also calling on them to do more so that other interior communities can as well benefit as the NYSC remains resolute in its quest to make positive impact.

The flag-off is also part of the activities marking the NYSC Director General’s 100 Days in office,

In his address, the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Abdul Suleiman thanked the Corps medical personnel for their selfless services to humanity as well as the people of Dakwo Community for opening up their community for the outreach. Suleiman said the sustainability of the HIRD is non-negotiable as the Scheme places premium on rural development.

In his vote of thanks, the Sarkin Dakwo Commuinity, Django Bangi thanked the NYSC for choosing his Community for the outreach and prayed for the continued sustenance of the Scheme.