Carbon Finance Partners CarePay on affordable healthcare

Carbon Finance, a credit-led digital bank has partnered with CarePay to help provide her clientswith discounted healthcare services as part of efforts to improve access to quality care in Nigeria.

Clients will be able to access these discounts when they pay with their Carbon debit cards within the designated Carepay healthcare provider network.

These discounts will be received in the form of cashback to their Carbon accounts.

Chijioke Dozie, Carbon’s Finance co-founder the partnership is the company’s first brand association with CarePay’s healthcare discount programme and a Nigerian fintech company.

“At Carbon we believe our consumers deserve only the best. That’s why we are leveraging a powerful partnership to eliminate financial drawbacks and limitations to accessing quality healthcare. This is one of the many ways we at Carbon show customers we care”, he said in an official statement.

Also speaking on the initiative, Yomi Sule, CarePay Nigeria’s managing director described the model as one which allows financial service enterprises to embed healthcare benefits such as discounts, cashbacks, and telehealth into their value proposition in order to drive affordability ofcare services for their customers.

According to him, CarePay’s healthcare discount programme, has a preferred provider network that includes leading healthcare providers such as MedPlus Pharmacy, Synlab, Outreach Hospital Group, Smile360 Dental, Lily Hospital Group, Exclusive Dental, Amara Medicare, Shield specialist hospitals, Pure Snow Dental, Bethel Dental, and Optilens eye clinic, among others which subscribers can access discounts negotiated by CarePay.

“With only 10 million Nigerians, which is less than 5 percent of the population currently covered by health insurance, this creates a great concern. By partnering with Carepay, Carbon Finance will offer cashback in form of healthcare discounts to their debit card customers. Healthcare should be affordable, and with a Carbon debit card, customers stand to enjoy up to 25 percent cashback at designated healthcare providers enlisted in the CarePay healthcare discount programme,” Sule said.