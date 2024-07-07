NUJ condemns kidnap of two journalists in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condemned brutal attacks and kidnap of two journalists and their family members in the state.

Asmau Halilu, the State NUJ Chairman and Gambo Sanga, State Secretary, in a statement, said the kidnapped journalists include Abdulgafar Alabelewe, of the Nation Newspaper who also serves as chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna State Council, and AbdulRaheem Abdu, a journalist with Blueprint newspaper.

The NUJ expressed dismay over the unfortunate abduction of the innocent Journalists alongside their wives and children

The Union also implored government at all levels to intensify efforts towards guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens at all times, stressing that the ugly phenomenon of kidnapping in kaduna and environs is now resurfacing and must be checked to avert the experiences of the recent past.

The kaduna state Council of NUJ also enjoined all practicing Journalists in the state to be vigilant in their daily activities while also praying for the safe return of their abducted colleagues and their families.

The Union described the development as ” shocking, brazen and barbaric attack” wondering why the ” suspected kidnappers had resorted to the abduction of the journalists”

The bandits were said to have invaded the ” Danhono community at about 10pm and abducted the Journalists alongside their families last night at their residences in Danhono area of kaduna metropolis.

The Union condemned the ugly incident and appeal to security agencies in the state to swing into action with a view to rescuing the Journalists and their families from the kidnappers.

