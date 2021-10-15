Notable Nigerian artistes honour Idahosa Okunbo in ‘Night of Thanksgiving’

Notable Nigerian artistes, singers and other celebrities have honoured the late Idahosa Wells Okunbo, Nigeria’s billionaire businessman in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The artistes include Tim Godfrey, Waje, Nosa, Eben, Mario Ese, Laolu Gbenjo, and Grace Omosebi, among others who serenaded the guests with series of heartfelt performances at the Night of Thanksgiving.

The event, held on October 9, 2021 was one of many to cap the burial of the deceased, and was hosted by MC Efex Efosa, Dare Art Alade, and Ayo Mario Ese, and several upper-crust artistes.

It was filled with wonder and alluring incense of graceful voices, offering melodious renditions to God in celebration of the late Idahosa Okunbo’s inspiring journey on earth.

Read Also: Idahosa Okunbo: Benin agog as family holds service of songs for the deceased

Waje took the audience through a moment of deep spiritual reflection as she sang a canon of songs in electrifying voice.

She rendered the deceased’s favorite songs on special request by Olori Atuwatse III, the first daughter of late ‘Captain Hosa,’ as he was fondly known.

Mene Brown, the Ogwa-Olusan of Warri Kingdom, donated 100 copies of the Bible in collaboration with Gideon Bible Society in honour of the deceased.

Brown offered the first copy of the Bible to Osahon Okunbo, the first son of the late ‘Captain Hosa,’ to serve as a family memoir.

He assured them that the 99 remaining Bible would be used according to God’s will to save lives just as the Captain’s life was saved.

A group of vibrant women took to the stage in a moving moment of worship. They chanted an array of popular and soulful songs to the delight of guests.

Family, friends, and well-wishers, who gathered for a thrilling Thanksgiving reception under a star-studded sky at the NAF Base, Benin City, danced in cheerful delight to the renditions from the gosspel-singing sensation, Gbenga Laolu.

Meanwhile, more upbeat performances ensued from Captain’s young friend and Hip-Hop megastar, Davido, who spinned and thrilled the crowd with his hit songs while the crowd sang along.

Afterwards, Osahon made the vote of thanks, appreciating everyone who had been with the family from start to finish while assuring them that his father would be truly satisfied, ‘smiling down on them from heaven’.

Osahon cheered the crowd, saying: ‘To El Capitan!’ , which means ‘To The Captain!’ in English.

This ended the night, marking the burial of late Captain Hosa, the Benin billionaire and philanthropist as they bade him farewell in grand style.