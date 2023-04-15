Nollywood star, ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’ plans carnival to empower 5,000 persons

Rachael Okonkwo, a Nollywood star, popularly known as ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka,’ is perfecting plans to reach out to the poor through an annual charity event known as ‘Mega Carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka,’ slated for April 23, 2023, at Nsukka in Enugu state.

The actress, who started the charity work in 2015, and has been using it as a means of touching lives and putting smiles on people’s faces, is expected to empower over 5,000 persons during this year.

Commenting on the carnival, Okonkwo said she is confident that the seventh edition of the carnival will surprise the beneficiaries of the charity event after holding the previous six editions in Enugu and Anambra states.

“We expect to host over 5,000 kids and families. This is our way of giving back to society to improve the world in our own little way,” Okonkwo said.

The popular Nkoli Nwa Nsukka said she will roll out stationaries and leisure items to kids, give widows foodstuffs, and equip the youth with tools to significantly reduce the rate of unemployment and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Enugu State-born movie star said her aim is to reach out to the less advantaged persons and widows in society, which makes each year’s carnival bigger, better and more excitement-packed.

“The mega carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka will allow youths to showcase their innate gifts, which will be harnessed for a more productive outcome. As we cater for those in need, we will not allow talents to slip, which is why we are creating an ambience for youths to display their skills,” Nkoli Nwa Nsukka.

She however regretted that the carnival suffered setbacks in 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that this year’s gathering will make up for the two years.

Rachael Okonkwo has been able to show her philanthropic side since the inception of the charity carnival which kicked off in Enugu, it has since spread its tentacles to other states through fundraising to continue to meet the needs of the needy.