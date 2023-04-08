Meet Favour Dike, fast rising actress showcasing African culture, heritage in movies

Favour Dike, a fast-rising Nigerian actress, playing variety of roles, favorites among which are those that display African culture and heritage, romantic and love roles, as well as roles of antagonizing wife, sister, and friend.

These roles appeal to her in emotional ways, and she finds fulfillment in bringing these characters to life.

Dike is making waves in the entertainment industry with her talent, passion, and determination.

She recently shared her story with us, revealing how she got into acting, her favorite roles, the challenges she has faced, and her hopes for the future of the industry.

Growing up, she always had a passion for art and acting. She started as a child actor in Lagos but found it challenging to break into the industry.

Dike’s fortunes changed when her family moved to Delta State, where she discovered that Nollywood had a base in Asaba. With the help of a friend, she was able to secure a role and begin her acting career.

Read also: Best time to be Onye Igbo is now

She also shared her thoughts on the representation of Nigerian culture in Nollywood movies, stating that she loves cultural roles that preserve and promote Nigerian culture. She hopes that the industry will evolve to a point where foreign film industries can collaborate with Nollywood to create more movies that showcase African culture.

When it comes to preparing for a role, Favour shared that she reads and studies her scripts to understand the artistic interpretation of her role in the story.

She also does exercises like gymnastics, meditation, and eurobics, and she practices at home. Her technique for bringing a character to life is method acting and mind focusing.

Dike stressed the importance of listening to directors and fellow actors on set to create a cohesive and authentic performance.

She revealed that she faced challenges as a black-skinned actor, with producers often preferring fair-complexioned actors for roles. However, she persevered and worked hard, taking inspiration from veteran actor Mercy Johnson.

For aspiring actors just starting out in the industry, Favour’s advice is to focus on honing their craft rather than making money. She is optimistic about the future of the industry, believing that it will continue to grow and create more opportunities for practitioners.

Dike is also a producer, and she encourages aspiring actors to consider joining the production side of the industry. Her production company, Blaq Queen Visuals, is doing well, and she believes that it is possible to be successful as both an actor and producer.

With her passion, talent, and determination, Favour Dike is an inspiring figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She has overcome challenges to achieve success and is determined to continue growing and learning in her craft.