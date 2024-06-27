No request for presidential jet before us yet – Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday said it is yet to receive a request from the presidency to approve the purchase of Presidential aircraft.

The Senate however expressed its readiness to approve repair or purchase of a Presidential aircraft if President Bola Tinubu makes a request.

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader dismissed speculations that the Upper Chamber is debating on approving the cost for a Presidential aircraft in the 2024 supplementary budget, as attempts by the fifth columnist to destabilize the parliament.

“There is the presence of a fifth columnist and some other propagandists who are doing everything possible to destabilize this country and also destabilize the Parliament. There is no request before this Senate as of yet. So the approval has not been a basis for us to debate whether we are going to approve or not”, Bamidele said during Thursday’s plenary session.

Godswill Akoabio, the Senate President declared that the Senate will not allow speculations, and will proceed to approve any necessary request from the President.

‘We will look into issues that will benefit the governance of the country, but there is nothing like that before us now so they can go ahead, it will not affect me,” Akpabio said.