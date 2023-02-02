No bank will deny presidential candidates money, CBN just punishing poor Nigerians – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s latest policy allegedly targeting politicians was a waste of time.

Kwankwaso said that all the big time politicians, particularly, the presidential candidates either had controlling shares in the big banks or have friends in those banks who can help them mobilise whatever amount of money they needed.

He further said that no bank operating in any state would refuse to give money to its host, adding that the CBN was just punishing innocent poor Nigerians.

Kwankwaso, who spoke on the Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme Thursday, said: “Why should a Nigerian unnecessarily inflict this kind of pain on people who are already suffering.”

He further said that the CBN should have given enough time and that the implementation should have been done step by step.

Debunking the claim by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar that he was in talks with Kwankwaso, the NNPP candidate accused the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of revelling in propaganda and lies.

He said that he never discussed with Atiku about any merger and had never even met with Atiku one-on-one since he left PDP.

“I do not know why people are telling lies. Integrity matters a lot. His people are not talking to my people and my people are not talking to his people. To say that I am talking to APC or PDP is not true. We don’t intend to talk to anybody between now and the election. Let everybody go and fight it out. We will win this election.

“We are the only party that understands the suffering of our people. We do not have as much money as some others who believe in throwing money about to deceive the people. We are credible. We are well prepared. The outcome of the election will shock people,” Kwankwaso said.