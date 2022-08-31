NNPC Board Chair, Iheanacho, Usoro, others set for Maritime award

Margery Okadigbo, chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC); Emmanuel Iheanacho, chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas, and Mfon Usoro, pioneer director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are among the top personalities selected for the Maritime and Offshore Award (the OMIS) 2022.

Other big shots include Greg Ogbeifun, chairman of Starzs Investments Company Limited; and Olisa Agbakoba, senior Partner of OAL.

Femi Da-silva, chief executive officer of OMIS, said the nominees were selected by leading voices in the maritime sector due to their selfless leadership roles and contributions to the growth of the sector.

Read also: NIMASA seals agreement with NITT to enhance maritime safety

Da-silva said the award is slated for September 24 in Lagos in line with the World Maritime Day by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

He said that the award would feature exciting side attractions including an exhibition and panel discussion along the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day.

Other distinguished individuals that have been shortlisted for the award include Amy Jadesimi, managing director of LADOL; Temilade Ogunniyi, commercial manager, APM Terminals; Obiora Madu, CEO of Multimix Group; Funke Agbor, president, Nigerian Maritime Law Association, and among others.