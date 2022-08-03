NIMASA seals agreement with NITT to enhance maritime safety

Determined to enhance maritime safety and security in Nigeria, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Zaria, on research and training.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA, and Bayero Salih Farah, his counterpart at the NITT, signed the MoU over the weekend in Zaria and is aimed at enhancing local content and boosting the quality assurance of the institute.

He said the MoU was a follow-up on the agreements between both agencies in their quest to domesticate specialised management training in the maritime sector.

“The MoU is to strengthen the existing relationship between NIMASA and the NITT in terms of research, training, and capacity development in general. We hope the institute will conduct detailed research to determine gaps in the implementation of NIMASA core mandate and develop training programmes to close such gaps,” he said.

On his part, Bayero Salih Farah thanked NIMASA for its longstanding support to the institute through direct financial assistance and utilising the training services provided for the Agency’s staff.

He added that the NITT will work closely with NIMASA to ensure the Institute provides training and research services that are of global standard.

NITT provides training to personnel employed in all modes of transport, leading to the award of various certificates including diplomas, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma, and Masters in Transport and Logistics.

NIMASA has continued to embrace capacity building as a tool to enhance maritime development in Nigeria.