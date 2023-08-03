NLC, TUC direct members to besiege court as FG files contempt suit

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said they have received court summons over an allegation of contempt of court filed by the Federal Government over its protests against rising cost of living.

This was part of the statement signed by the two unions after its meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his office in Abuja.

Labour leaders had led members out on Wednesday across the country in a protests that lasted for hours.

They later met the President in his office where they confirmed fruitful discussions were held.

Confirming the receipt of the summons, the unions stated, “It is also important that we inform Nigerians that we have just received a Court summons purporting to charge us with contempt of Court. We urge all Nigerians to be vigilant because it appears that the days of long knives are here with us again.

” The leadership remains resolute in its commitment to the protection of the interests and welfare of the Nigerian people and nothing whatsoever can take ourselves away from this focus nor shake this belief.”

The unions said they were ready for the court case adding that all workers in Nigeria would besiege courts to witness the proceedings.

The statement added, “To further show our collective resolve, All Nigerian workers will resume at the Courts wherever they may be across the nation on the days of the Court sittings to hear the contempt proceedings against the leaders of trade unions.

“The Airports, the Seaports, the Hospitals, Schools; all public and private sector workers will all appear in Court across the nation in response to the Contempt charges.”