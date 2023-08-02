NLC meets Tinubu, says fresh commitments extracted from FG

The leadership of the organised labour on Wednesday said it has succeeded in securing “deeper commitments” from the federal government, in its efforts to attract palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Joe Ajaero disclosed this, while fielding questions from State House journalists, after meeting for the first time with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, since the ongoing engagements.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing nationwide protests that rocked the entire country on Wednesday.

Ajaero said the NLC leadership is going back to hold further consultations with the members of its National Executive Council, at their meeting which will be held on Thursday.

BusinessDay gathered that the President had summoned the NLC leadership, as part of efforts to woo the labour to end the ongoing protests.

Ajaero stated that the congress met with the President on issues that led to the protest today.

“He expressed his position and made some commitment, which are taken side by side with what the Senate said at the National Assembly and we’re taking it back to the office with our colleagues to review it and release a document on our next line of action,” he said.

“He went deeper than what was in the broadcast, but there are one or two things that need immediate attention.

Asked if they were now ready to end the protest, Ajaero said “No one person can call it off. That’s why I say we’ll have to go back to the office. So that they will look at it also before they come up with their final resolutions.

“And by tomorrow, at the National Executive Council meeting, we will look at the bigger picture”.

Labour leaders had on Tuesday insisted on going on with the protests, saying that what the government was offering was short of their expectations.