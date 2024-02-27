NLC takes protest to National Assembly

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja Tuesday to voice their concerns over the prevailing economic hardships and the soaring cost of living.

Chanting slogans like “Akpabio, come to our aid” and “hunger dey,” the protesters, armed with placards, called on the National Assembly to address the challenges faced by Nigerian workers.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President handed over a letter of demands to Diket Plang, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, during the protest.

The demands presented by the NLC included the full implementation of welfare provisions, employment generation initiatives, immediate subsidies for farmers to boost agricultural production, and the urgent repair of the country’s four refineries.

Ajaero, addressing the assembly, emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that the peaceful protests were prompted by widespread hunger in the country. Drawing a stark comparison, he remarked, “Nigeria is becoming like Zimbabwe.”

Ajaero also disclosed that negotiations on the minimum wage had commenced, though the final figure has not been determined.

In response, Plang assured the protesters that the National Assembly would promptly deliberate on the NLC’s demands.