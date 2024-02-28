NLC suspends nationwide protests, extends ultimatum by 7 days

The National Executive Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended the street protests and extended its 7 days ultimatum by another 7 days.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President who stated this after their meeting announced that “the NEC-in -session resolved suspend street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.

He also stated that the nationwide action continues tomorrow on Wednesday, February 28, with simultaneous Press Conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress including the National Headquarters.

He stated that they also reaffirm and extend the 7-days ultimatum by another 7 days which now expires on March 13, 2024 within which the federal government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of the 2nd day of October, 2023 and other demands presented in our letter during today’s nationwide protest.

The Labour leader said they have also resolved to meet and decide on further lines of action if on the expiration of the 14days government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

“Once again, NEC recommits the NLC to continuing defending and promoting the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden masses.

Recall that the NLC had on Friday 16th 2024, ordered a 2-Day Nationwide Protest to join Nigerians in demonstrating outrage over the massive suffering and hunger facing the masses and workers as a result of the policies of the government to hike the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and float the Naira.

BusinessDay checks showed that the protests took place in states with varying degrees of success across the country

The Tuesday meeting was called by NEC-in-session to review the execution of the first day of the nationwide protest and assess its effectiveness.

Ajaero said the meeting also helped the NLC take decision on further necessary action to guide Congress in its effort at engaging government to protect the people and Nigerian workers from the increasing scourge of hardship.

“To this end, NEC commended Nigerians, all NLC affiliates, state Councils, Workers and Civil Society Allies across the Nation for trooping out in large numbers to peacefully demonstrate their outrage on the hardship imposed by the government and its twin altars – the IMF and the World Bank.

He expressed deep appreciation to Nigerian workers and masses for sending a strong message to the powers that be on their united resolve to demand accountability from those who occupy positions of leadership in our nation.

According to him ” It is believed that the message has strongly resonated”.