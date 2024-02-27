NLC members stage protest against economic hardship in Lagos, Abuja, Plateau state

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) took to the streets of Ikeja in Lagos State to protest against prevailing economic hardships in the country. The protesters, chanting slogans and waving banners, made their way through the bustling streets, demanding attention to their grievances.

The NLC’s decision to stage this protest followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government. The ultimatum sought decisive action to address the economic challenges faced by the populace.

Also, the primary focus of the demonstration stems from the perceived failure of the government to fulfill agreements established on October 2, 2023, subsequent to the controversial removal of the fuel subsidy. Members of the NLC argue that the promised measures to alleviate the widespread hardship, agreed upon during negotiations, have not been effectively implemented.

Despite a last-minute meeting between the federal government and NLC officials held recently, the discussions ended in a deadlock, prompting the union to proceed with the planned protest.

Likewise, NLC members in Abuja and Plateau State have united in solidarity with their Lagos counterparts, protesting against the prevailing hardships.

NLC protest in pictures:

Lagos State:

Abuja

Plateau State: