NIPOST to create wealth from property recovery in 774 LGAs

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says it is determined to recover all properties of the organisation in the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, with the aim to creating wealth for Nigerians and increasing government revenue.

Abdullahi Bappa-Ahmed, the chairman, Board of Directors, NIPOST Properties and Development Company said this at the 4th edition of the yearly Business and Excellence Awards organised by Dapines Global Investors Ltd in Abuja.

Ahmed said NIPOST Properties and Development Company, is one of the three companies created out of the defunct NIPOST, adding that they are to manage all assets of the organization and create wealth to Nigerians.

He said: “We are to manage landed assets of NIPOST in a very professional way and to generate income to NIPOST and the federal government. We are going to recover all properties belonging to NIPOST.

“NIPOST has a presence in all parts of the country. All the 774 local governments of the country, wherever you go, you see NIPOST offices, staff quarters and landed properties. This company is to manage these properties professionally.

“If you go to some states, you see land owned by NIPOST taken over by some entities, state government encroaching, local government encroaching.

“It is believed that this company will turn around all these properties and create wealth out of them, for the benefit of the company, for the benefit of NIPOST and for the benefit of the federal government.

“We have a lot of properties in Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Bauchi and so many other States. So it is difficult to quantify the monetary value. The properties are not for sale but they are for leasing. We are to build, operate and bring value to the initiative.”

At the award ceremony, Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development who was represented by Abigail Mbo, Assistant Chief Social Welfare Officer and other executive officers of the Ministry received the award for most outstanding minister for youth empowerment.

The recently retired Deputy Director, Property Development and Management of NIPOST, Peter Iyobhebhe received the most outstanding public service officer award while the General Manager Public Affairs, Transmission Company of Nigeria,Mrs Ndidi Mbah, also received the award.

Asteven Solar Group received the Most Outstanding Solar Innovation Brand 2022; 4U Supermarket received the Most Outstanding Supermarket brand; Yaliam Press Ltd received the Most Outstanding Printing Company; JRB Solar Investments Ltd received the Most Outstanding Solar Company in 2022 while Urban Shelter Properties Ltd received the Most Outstanding Property Developer 2022 award.

In his remarks, Simon Tuleh, the founder/CEO of Dapines Global Investors Ltd expressed hope for a greater Nigeria where there will be synergy between the public service and the private sector for national development.

Tuleh implored the awardees to committ to collective nation building rather than a messianic mentality, stressing that no one individual can make the country greater.

He said:”This is why the event has continued to celebrate outstanding achievers who seek to lead the way.”