Nine-year-old vanishes during church outreach in Lagos

The Adeyemi family is reeling after their nine-year-old son, Emmanuel, vanished without a trace during an evangelical outreach in the bustling Orile-Agege area of Lagos on November 19th.

A distraught Olasunkanmi Adeyemi, Emmanuel’s father, recounts the chilling details to PUNCH,

“We were at church for an outreach program,” he begins, his voice heavy with grief. “While there, my wife brought Emmanuel to me, and I placed him on the bus with the other children. I briefly left to buy him some juice as he wasn’t feeling well.”

Upon returning with the drink, Adeyemi was met with a disturbing revelation. “I called Emmanuel’s name repeatedly, but there was no answer. I asked the driver where he was, and he told me a woman had taken some children to another bus, possibly to the main church building,” he explains, his voice tinged with disbelief.

A frantic search ensued after he vanished. Adeyemi rushed to the church, only to be met with disappointment. “There were rumours of children looking for their parents, but my son wasn’t among them,” he laments. “It was like a nightmare unfolding before my eyes.”

Desperate for answers, Adeyemi and the bus driver immediately reported the case to the Elere Police Station. However, weeks have passed, and the investigation has yielded no concrete results. “As I speak, I am sick with worry,” Adeyemi confesses. “I can’t find peace until I find my son. My wife just left the hospital from the stress of this ordeal.”

A police source confirmed the boy’s disappearance and revealed that an investigation is underway. “The boy’s parents have been interviewed, and the search for him continues,” the source stated.

The community stands united in hopes of Emmanuel’s safe return. Local residents have actively participated in search efforts, sharing their pictures and information across various platforms.

The Adeyemi family remains hopeful but desperately pleads for any information that could lead them to their beloved son.

Anyone with information regarding Emmanuel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Elere Police Station or any relevant authority immediately.