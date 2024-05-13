Police declares Lagos socialite, Adeyinka wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has declared Dorcas Adeyinka, a Lagos socialite and blogger, wanted for alleged abduction and murder, cyberstalking.

The police on Sunday in its gazette stated that Adeyinka is a married female Yoruba blogger from Ekiti State and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adeyinka, who according to the police, resides in the United Kingdom, is 1.64m tall, has an oval face, wide mouth, tribal marks, pointed nose, full and white dentition, and is light-skinned with black eyes.

The police implored members of the public to arrest and hand over the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Adeyinka, through her legal counsel, Law Corrior, said this is not the first time Adeyinka would be unfairly targeted.

“In December of last year, similar unfounded charges were levied against her, only to be struck out by the court due to lack of evidence,” Pelumi Olajengbesi, Managing Partner of the law firm said.

It described the recent happening to be “an issue originated from a shameful social media dispute involving certain individuals, we are surprised by the extent of attention it has garnered from the Nigeria Police Force” and described Adeyinka as a law-abiding citizen who has never shunned any police invitation for any reason, particularly in the present allegations as put out by the police.

“Our client has found herself ensnared in a social media altercation initiated by individuals who maliciously circulated her private images online. Seeking recourse, she sought assistance from the police, only to face further harassment and attempts to silence her.

“Subsequently, not satisfied by the decision of the Court, she was summoned for questioning by the Inspector General of Police’s Monitoring Unit in Abuja, where once again, no substance was found in the allegations. She was granted bail.

Following this, our client was assured by the investigating team that the Lagos police office would extend an invitation to her and all concerned parties to finalise the matter.

“However, this invitation did not materialise until a public announcement was made regarding her reception of a Chieftaincy title on May 11, 2024.”

It further noted that the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit asked her to report to the Abuja office on the 8th of May, 2024 to which she communicated her schedule and informed them that her legal team would coordinate a suitable alternative date with the police.

“Therefore, the proclamation of her being wanted, especially when her availability was evident, and she was in a public event just yesterday, May 11, 2024 where she was decorated, suggests either a misguidance within the Nigeria Police Force or an unauthorised access to their official channels to make such a derogatory statement. This appears to trivialize the crucial role of the police,” it added.