Kidnapped schoolboy, Treasure Ayuba granted scholarship after miraculous escape

Treasure Ayuba, a 15-year-old boy who miraculously escaped captivity after over two years, has been granted a six-year scholarship by the Restoration Bible Church in Kaduna.

Ayuba was among 121 students of the Baptist Academy in Kaduna who were kidnapped in July 2021. While most of the students were released after ransom payments, Ayuba remained in captivity.

According to Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, escape his was a “miracle.” Hayab explained that the kidnappers often sent Ayuba on errands, giving him access to the surrounding areas. Ayuba eventually memorized the routes and took the opportunity to escape.

Upon his return to Kaduna, Athe student was brought to the Restoration Bible Church annual convention, where the church’s General Overseer, Rev. Tunde Bolata, announced the six-year scholarship. Ayuba will be able to attend the Day Star Christian Academy, owned by the church, free of charge.

Hayab praised the church’s decision to offer the scholarship, stating that it is “what true Christianity is all about.”

His story is an inspiring tale of resilience and hope. Despite the challenges he faced during his captivity, he never gave up and ultimately found his way to freedom. The scholarship will provide him with the opportunity to continue his education and pursue his dreams.