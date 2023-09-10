Photos: Troops rescue 18 kidnapped victims in Northwest

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPDH), under the command of Major General Godwin Mutkut, have rescued 18 kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto states.

According to Yahaya Ibrahim, Force Information Officer of OPDH, the troops rescued the victims in separate operations between September 8 and 9, 2023.

On September 8, troops of the FOB Baggega in Zamfara state rescued six kidnapped victims who had escaped from their captors in Gando forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped by bandits from the Mahuta community in Kebbi state and had spent ten weeks in captivity.

Read also: Troops nab 173 terrorists, oil thieves in 2 weeks

On the same day, troops of the FOB Hannutara in Zamfara state rescued two kidnapped victims abandoned by their captors when they sighted the troops on routine patrol.

On September 9, troops of the FOB in Anka LGA of Zamfara state rescued five kidnapped victims after a gun duel with armed bandits along Anka-Baggega Road. The victims were abducted by armed bandits blocking the road and abiding several people in a Canter truck.

In the same vein, troops of OPHD in Birnin Magaji rescued three kidnapped victims after acting on a distress call from locals.

The rescued victims were all handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their families.

Godwin Mutkut, Major General, commander of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD), commended the troops for their swift response to the distress calls and assured the region’s people of the troops’ commitment to providing adequate security.

He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the people of the Northwest for providing timely information to the troops.