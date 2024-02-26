NIMC DG urges registration agents to comply with data law

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, has urged the commission’s Front End Enrolment Partners (FEPs) to comply with the terms of the Nigerian Data Protection Act.

She charged the FEPs to ensure no one is left out of the National Identity Number (NIN) registration process. NIMC’s CEO said this recently while addressing the commission’s management retreat attendees.

In a statement signed by Kayode Adegoke, head of corporate communications at NIMC, she said, “Our mission at NIMC is clear: to equip each Nigerian and legal resident with a unique and secure NIN. This number is the key to accessing critical services, social benefits, and economic prospects. However, in order to accomplish this, we must ensure the integrity of our enrollment process.”

According to her, FEPs are the link between citizens and the NIMC enrollment ecosystem. She noted that citizens’ information must be treated with care, accuracy, and thoroughness.

“While we welcome the expansion of our National Identity Database to over 104 million captured NINs, we cannot rest on our laurels. Millions more are waiting to be enrolled. They include students, farmers, businesspeople, and the elderly. They are the heartbeat of our country.

“Let us reach out to all parts of Nigeria, from booming cities to isolated villages. Allow us to collaborate with schools, hospitals, and community leaders. Let us ensure that no one is left behind, including the vulnerable, people with disabilities, those living in remote locations, and so on. Let us make the NIN enrollment process accessible, fast, and inclusive,” Coker-Odusote added.

Commenting on the ongoing revalidation of FEPs by the commission, Mrs Carolyn Folami, the director of business development and commercial services, NIMC, said the process was intended to sanitise the system while correcting identified gaps.

“So far, 96 FEPs have been revalidated. It is still under progress, and as more are revalidated, they will be onboarded. This month (February), we began paying the FEPs’ outstanding arrears in accordance with the DG/CEO’s earlier promise. We have now paid well over 15 companies and are attempting to clear the arrears. We’ve done some housekeeping. Currently, we are only working with Android smartphones,” she stated.