Nigerians to enjoy seamless NIN registration – Coker-Odusote

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it is working to ensure that Nigerians within and outside the country enjoy a seamless registration process for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the acting director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), stated this in a statement made available to BusinessDay in Abuja, on Friday

She also stated that NIN registration was free for all eligible citizens and reaffirmed the commission’s resolve to ensure accessibility for all Nigerians in line with global best standards.

The acting DG, who was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, also gave her words on a comprehensive national identity system that will streamline government services and enhance service delivery.

“A unified identity system ensures that citizens receive the services they are entitled to in a more efficient manner.

Read also: NIN enrollment hits 101m — NIMC

“Under my watch, NIMC will strengthen the operation and regulation of all matters related to national identity which encompasses services such as NIN enrolment and issuance, national e-ID card issuance, identity verification as well as data harmonisation and authentication.

“It should be noted that in the digital age, integrated identity is the backbone of e-governance initiatives as It provides an enabling environment for key government programmes of social safety net, financial inclusion, as well as for companies that want to provide innovative products and services to people.

“An integrated identity system will strengthen the government’s fiscal management; promote good governance and transparency through inclusivity and social equality, as it ensures that marginalised and vulnerable populations are not excluded from government services”.

The DG acknowledged the challenges millions of Nigerians had faced for several months, during NIN enrolment and pledged that all issues, including long processing time and administrative errors, would be fully addressed and resolved.

Read also: Who is Bisoye Coker-Odusote, new NIMC DG?

She also called for the understanding and support of all stakeholders within Nigeria’s digital identity space and reiterated that the commission was committed to speeding up the issuance of NINs and the provision of other ancillary services to the citizenry.

Coker-Odusote added that NIMC was devoted to supporting the policy direction of the Bola Tinubu administration by strengthening the issuance of NIN in line with the president’s pledge to lift more Nigerians out of poverty, improve food security, drive economic growth and enhance security.