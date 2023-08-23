Who is Bisoye Coker-Odusote, new NIMC DG?

Bisoye Coker-Odusote is the general manager/CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) who has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Director General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
President Tinubu’s appointment of Coker-Odusote reflects a strategic move to infuse NIMC with leadership that possesses both technical expertise and a vision for innovation.
Coker-Odusote brings a wealth of experience to her new role as acting DG which will follow the terminal vacation of the office by the outgoing DG/CEO of the commission, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, who has been asked to proceed on a 90-day retirement leave from August 24 after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC boss on November 24, 2023.
Read also: Tinubu sacks NIMC DG, appoints Bisoye Coker-Odusote, acting DG
She currently heads LASIMRA, a state body charged with oversight of utility (telecommunications, electrical, gas, and water [over and under the ground]) infrastructure within Lagos State and had previously worked as a Special Adviser on Technology to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
She is an engineer who has played vital roles as Deputy General Manager of the prestigious Agency through improved stakeholders’ engagements and execution of digital transformation projects.
Her impressive journey also includes serving as the Head of Information Technology & Communication at Bate Litwin, an engineering company working on projects such as Chevron ESA (JV with Atlas). Coker-Odusote’s diverse experience also encompasses her time in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, with 15 years of expertise across technology, real estate/construction, oil and gas, finance, and media industries.
As a tech visionary, she was the National Database Project Director for the All Progressives Congress (APC), showcasing her commitment to utilising technology for transformative purposes. Additionally, And presently sits on the board of IT Data Network Limited, amongst other key positions at home and abroad.
In addition, Coker-Odusote is also the founder of a tech advancement initiative under The Bibi Coker Foundation that gives education grants to women studying STEM-related degrees.
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
Spider 950k to 2mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
VENZA 1.680m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
MDX 850,000 to 2m
Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill
TIPPER head 5mill
Dyna Truck 900k
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Range Rover S 2mill
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }