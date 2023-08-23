Who is Bisoye Coker-Odusote, new NIMC DG?

Bisoye Coker-Odusote is the general manager/CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) who has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Director General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

President Tinubu’s appointment of Coker-Odusote reflects a strategic move to infuse NIMC with leadership that possesses both technical expertise and a vision for innovation.

Coker-Odusote brings a wealth of experience to her new role as acting DG which will follow the terminal vacation of the office by the outgoing DG/CEO of the commission, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, who has been asked to proceed on a 90-day retirement leave from August 24 after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC boss on November 24, 2023.

She currently heads LASIMRA, a state body charged with oversight of utility (telecommunications, electrical, gas, and water [over and under the ground]) infrastructure within Lagos State and had previously worked as a Special Adviser on Technology to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She is an engineer who has played vital roles as Deputy General Manager of the prestigious Agency through improved stakeholders’ engagements and execution of digital transformation projects.

Her impressive journey also includes serving as the Head of Information Technology & Communication at Bate Litwin, an engineering company working on projects such as Chevron ESA (JV with Atlas). Coker-Odusote’s diverse experience also encompasses her time in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, with 15 years of expertise across technology, real estate/construction, oil and gas, finance, and media industries.

As a tech visionary, she was the National Database Project Director for the All Progressives Congress (APC), showcasing her commitment to utilising technology for transformative purposes. Additionally, And presently sits on the board of IT Data Network Limited, amongst other key positions at home and abroad.

In addition, Coker-Odusote is also the founder of a tech advancement initiative under The Bibi Coker Foundation that gives education grants to women studying STEM-related degrees.