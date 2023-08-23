BusinessDay

Who is Bisoye Coker-Odusote, new NIMC DG?

Bisoye Coker-Odusote is the general manager/CEO of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) who has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Director General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

President Tinubu’s appointment of Coker-Odusote reflects a strategic move to infuse NIMC with leadership that possesses both technical expertise and a vision for innovation.

Coker-Odusote brings a wealth of experience to her new role as acting DG which will follow the terminal vacation of the office by the outgoing DG/CEO of the commission, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, who has been asked to proceed on a 90-day retirement leave from August 24 after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC boss on November 24, 2023.

Read also: Tinubu sacks NIMC DG, appoints Bisoye Coker-Odusote, acting DG

She currently heads LASIMRA, a state body charged with oversight of utility (telecommunications, electrical, gas, and water [over and under the ground]) infrastructure within Lagos State and had previously worked as a Special Adviser on Technology to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She is an engineer who has played vital roles as Deputy General Manager of the prestigious Agency through improved stakeholders’ engagements and execution of digital transformation projects.

Her impressive journey also includes serving as the Head of Information Technology & Communication at Bate Litwin, an engineering company working on projects such as Chevron ESA (JV with Atlas). Coker-Odusote’s diverse experience also encompasses her time in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, with 15 years of expertise across technology, real estate/construction, oil and gas, finance, and media industries.

As a tech visionary, she was the National Database Project Director for the All Progressives Congress (APC), showcasing her commitment to utilising technology for transformative purposes. Additionally, And presently sits on the board of IT Data Network Limited, amongst other key positions at home and abroad.

In addition, Coker-Odusote is also the founder of a tech advancement initiative under The Bibi Coker Foundation that gives education grants to women studying STEM-related degrees.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    O8O 8271 2224 }

    O8O 8271 2224 }

    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000

    Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill

    Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
    Spider 950k to 2mill
    Toyota Tundra 1.850,000

    Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k

    Toyota Avalon N600,000

    Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000

    Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m

    Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k

    Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million

    Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8

    IS250 900,000 to 3mill

    ES350 950 to 1,300,000

    ES330 950,000 to 2mill

    Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8

    Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million

    IS350 900k to 2mill
    Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million

    Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k

    Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2

    Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million

    Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900

    Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million

    Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6

    HONDA Pilot 900,000
    CROSSTOUR 980K

    HONDA CR-V 750,000

    Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
    VENZA 1.680m

    TUNDRA N1,200,000
    Tacoma 1.850,000

    Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3

    Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m

    Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million

    Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
    Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million

    GLK 3mill
    BENZ ML350 N900,000

    MDX 850,000 to 2m
    Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill

    TIPPER head 5mill
    Dyna Truck 900k

    Range Rover evogue 3.0m
    Range Rover S 2mill

    Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio

    Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million

    Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2

    Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million

    Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.