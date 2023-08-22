Tinubu sacks NIMC DG, appoints Bisoye Coker-Odusote, acting DG

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed Bisoye Coker-Odusote, acting Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

This is as the President directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the NIMC DG, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

The President, according to a statement by Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for 90 days, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

Furthermore, President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Yusuf Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

Ngelale said the appointments take immediate effect.