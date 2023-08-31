NIN enrollment hits 101m — NIMC

The National Identification Number (NIN) for Nigerians as of July 25, 2023, currently stands at 101.64 million, a new report from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has shown.

NIN, which is a unique number that identifies an individual for life and is issued by NIMC after enrollment, has been on the rise since the Federal Government placed an initial deadline on the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) on December 30, 2020.

In its report titled “Enrolment Dashboard July 2023,” NIMC said its “enrolment figures as at July 25, 2023 currently stand at over 101.64 million unique records.”

From the figures presented, the commission stated that Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, had the largest contribution, with over 11 million enrolled Nigerians.

A closer examination of the report showed that on a regional distribution spread, the North and South had equal distribution.

On a gender distribution basis, the data revealed that more than 57 million men registered for their NIN, representing 56.79 percent of the 101 million people registered, while 43 million people were women, representing exactly 43.21 percent of that number.

Aside from Lagos State with the most registrants, the other states that made up the top five states with the most new registrants were Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo, with more than 9 million, 6 million, 4 million, and 3.9 million, respectively.

NIMC also revealed the states with the least number of new registrants. Leading the chart was Akwa Ibom State, with a population of more than 5.45 million people (NPC 2016), had more than 1.724 million, while Imo, Kogi, Enugu, and Yobe States followed with 1.719 million, 1.704 million, 1.633 million, and 1.601 million, respectively.

The objective of the NIN enrollment exercise is to match enrollee biometric data and other details in the National Identity Database, a useful instrument in helping with very important policy decisions.