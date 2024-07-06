Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses sixth time in 2024

Nigerians have been thrown into darkness as the nation’s power grid experienced another collapse on Saturday, July 6, 2024, marking the sixth time in the year.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), the collapse occured at 3:00 pm and it persists till the time of filing this report.

The last time the country was plunged into darkness due to the grid failure was on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the development on its official X (Twitter) account.

In a statement signed by Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at the DisCo, all its interfaces in the Transmission Company of Nigeria stations are out of supply, saying it is unable to provide services to customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company wishes to inform its esteemed customers of a general system collapse which occurred at 15:09 hours today, 6th July 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

"Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo.”