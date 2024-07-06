Lagos thrown into darkness as grid supply is cut

Lagos Nigeria’s commercial capital is in darkness Saturday after supply to the city of 20 million was cut after noon.

The two electricity distribution companies serving the city say they have no power on their network and are at a loss when supply can be restored.

Official of EKDC called the disruption a system collapse but there has been no official explanation of this latest power outage.

Read also: What does national grid collapse mean in Nigeria?

Only yesterday President Bola Tinubu bemoaned Nigeria’s struggles with raising power generation from the level it has been for decades.

“As a nation, it is so shameful that we are still generating 4.5GW of electricity,” the president said,” the president said.

“We have the challenge of energy security in Nigeria. We need to work together to improve our oil and gas sector, and we must also increase electricity generation and distribution throughout the country.”