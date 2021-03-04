Nigerian Diaspora Commission is ready to guide migrant investment inflow- Dabiri-Erewa

Nigerians in diaspora who are willing to investment in the largest economy in Africa will get the guidance of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to enable them navigate some of the challenges of investing in the country, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM said on Thursday.

”We are available and ready to guide Nigerians in diaspora who are willing to invest in the country. All they have to do is to engage us, ” Dabiri-Erewa said at the BusinessDay virtual ’Diaspora Today’ event.

While explaining that NIDCOM cannot solve all the issues related to investing in Nigeria, she assured that some of the challenges encountered by Nigerians coming home to invest can be averted through the guidance of NIDCOM.

”Someone had come to invest in Nigeria and complained that he lost over $200,000 but that was after he made the investment, he didn’t approach us before making the investment, ”she said

NIDCOM was established by the Nigerian Government in 2019 to mediate relations with Nigerians in the diaspora for mutual developmental benefits of diasporans and the Nigerian homeland.

While Nigeria has made some progress in it’s ease of doing business, the West African country with the highest population is still lagging it, peers, in terms of infrastructure and polices that makes it ease to do business.

Meanwhile international flows of migrant remittances to Nigeria has been described by analyst as a significant source of economic support for Nigeria.