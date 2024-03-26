Nigerian Army announces burial arrangement for 17 soldiers killed in Delta State

The Nigerian Army has announced that the 17 soldiers gruesomely killed in Delta State will be buried in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The announcement was made on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Tuesday, adding that the burial will be held by 3 pm.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to be at the event.

Recall that the 17 officers were ambushed and killed by irate youths while on a peacekeeping mission in Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, March 14.

The unfortunate incident has generated a lot of controversy in the country in the past few days as Tinubu gave the military full authority to bring the killers to justice.

Here’s the full list of the slain soldiers below.

1. Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali – commanding officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion

2. Major SD Shafa

3. Major DE Obi

4. Captain U Zakari

5. Ssgt Yahaya Saidu

6. Cpl Yahaya Danbaba

7. Cpl Kabiru Bashir

8. LCpl Bulus Haruna

9. LCpl Sole Opeyemi

10. LCpl Bello Anas

11. LCpl Hamman Peter

12. LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi

13. Pte Alhaji Isah

14. Pte Clement Francis

15. Pte Abubakar Ali

16. Pte Ibrahim Adamu

17. Pte Adamu Ibrahim