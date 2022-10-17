Nigerian Air Force to receive 36 new aircraft soon – Buhari

As part of efforts toward strengthening Nigeria’s security infrastructure, the Nigerian Air Force is expected to take delivery of 36 brand new Aircraft soon.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Monday at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two day retreat is designed to review the progress of the administration since the second edition in October 2021.

The event also serves as s forum for self-assessment, evaluation of progress made, and measurement of impact of work done, in ensuring that the government remains focused on delivering the promises it made to Nigerians.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Enhance security, fight corruption, transform the economy.”

The President in is opening remarks disclosed that the government has substantially invested in arms, weapons and other critical military hardware as well as continuous training for our Armed Forces.

He revealed that the Nigerian Air Force which has already acquired 38 brand-new aircraft, is also “expecting another batch of 36 new ones, while the Nigerian Navy has been equipped with new platforms, sophisticated riverine, Rigid-Hull Inflatable, Seaward Defence, Whaler and Fast Attack Boats as well as Helicopters and Capital Ships.

As part of efforts to boost the number of Police personnel, he disclosed that 20,000 policemen have been recruited, trained, fully integrated and deployed in 2020 and 2021. This exercise has strengthened our community policing strategy which is enshrined in the Police Act, 2020.

“As an Administration, we are unwavering in our fight against corruption. We will continue to review and prosecute high-profile corruption cases and ensure speedy completion. Accordingly, we have established platforms to promote collaboration among anti-corruption and prosecuting Agencies of Government. This is to ensure Government at all levels is effective, efficient, accountable and transparent.

The President while reviewing efforts at implementation of the Social Investment Programmes and other socio-economic programmes and policies, stated that his Administration continues to demonstrate commitments at enhancing the welfare of the average Nigerian.

He revealed that as at “June 2022, we had enrolled 75% of the 1 million beneficiaries of Batch C under the N-POWER Programme. Additionally, 9,990,862 pupils are being fed through the School Feeding Programme, which employs 128,531 cooks in local communities.

Speaking on health, the President stated that following the passsge of theNational Health Act in 2014, his Administration began the inclusion of the 1% minimum portion of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to cater for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

“Consequently, 988,652 poor and indigent Nigerians have been enrolled in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF),” he said.

He revealed that a total of 7,373 primary health facilities have been accredited and capitated under the National Health Insurance Scheme pathway, while 7,242 Primary Health Care facilities are receiving Decentralized Facility Financing under the National Primary Health Care Development Agency – Basic Health Care Provision Fund gateway.

On the issue of the COVID-19 Pandemic, he disclosed that “Nigeria has done extremely well in its response to the Pandemic, having been commended by the World Health Organisation.

“As at end of September this year, 51,713,575 eligible people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 46.3 percent of the eligible population. Out of this number, 38,765,510 people have been fully vaccinated, and this represents 34.7 percent of the eligible population that is fully vaccinated.”

The two-day exercise is being attended by the immediate past President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, the leadership of the National Assembly, all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), defense chiefs, among others.