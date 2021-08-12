Nigeria to start 2021 National Survey on MSMEs on Monday

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in conjunction with the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will on Monday next week commence the 2021 National Survey of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The director-general of SMEDAN, Dikko Radda disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja.

Radda explained that the survey would enable the agency to establish a credible and reliable database for the MSMEs sub-sector in Nigeria and their contributions to job and wealth creation over a period of three years interval.

He revealed that SMEDAN, in partnership with NBS, had successfully conducted and produced rounds of reliable MSMEs survey data reports since its establishment in 2003.

Read also: How to effectively manage an SME in Nigeria

The director-general hinted that the last national survey of MSMEs indicated that the sub-sector contributed 49.78% of the national Gross Domestic Product while it also accounted for over 76% of total employment and contributing 7.64% to total export.

In his remarks, the Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Yemi Kale added that SMEDAN and NBS had successfully carried three rounds of the survey in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Kale, who was represented by Adeniyi Adeniro, the Director in charge of the Real Sector & Household Department at the NBS, noted that the fourth round, which would commence this week, would cover 2019 and 2020 economic activities of selected MSMEs across the country.

The Statistician-General stressed that the survey activities would start on August 16, 2021, with the training of trainers (TOT) here in Abuja, while the actual fieldwork will commence from August 21, 2021.