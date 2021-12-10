Nigeria reverses approval, limits Emirates flights

The federal government of Nigeria has withdrawn approval granted to Emirates Airlines for the winter schedule.

A letter by Musa Nuhu, the director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) dated 9th December 2021 to the country manager, Emirates airlines, stated that the approval which was granted 1st December 2021 via a letter, will be withdrawn effective Sunday 12th December 2021.

The letter stated that henceforth, Emirates Airlines will be granted approval to operate only one weekly passenger flight to Abuja on Thursdays.