Nigeria ranks last in new global skills report, beaten by Somalia

Nigeria is at the bottom of the African regional ranking in the global skills report for 2023 which has just been released with war torn Somalia performing better than the continent’s most populous nation by a margin.

In the damning report which exposes the age long failure of Nigeria’s leaders, Botswana takes the first spot in Africa followed, surprisingly, by Cameroun.

The Global Skills Report 2023 presents data on 100 countries drawn from Coursera’s registered learner base of more than 124 million learners, concentrating on three of the most popular, job-relevant skill domains: business, technology, and data science.

In the ranking on skill and talent proficiency, Nigeria occupies the position of 100 in the global ranking with the best in Africa, Botswana 29th in the global score. African countries on top of Nigeria include Kenya at 98, Ghana at 97,

Nigerian youths know they are in trouble with thousands seeking to leave the country in the so-called ‘Japa’ push but those who stuck at home are rushing to gain more skill.

According to authors of the report, learners in Nigeria exhibit the fourth highest year on year growth rate for professional certificates enrollments in the world and the third highest number of overall enrolments.

The report said this “highlights strong momentum among learners to prepare for in-demand digital roles. Business skills are the greatest strength among learners in Nigeria while technology and data science mark the greatest opportunities for development.”

Compared to learners in other countries, Nigerian learners are more likely to invest in business skills including design, audit, brand management, advertising, leadership and influencing.