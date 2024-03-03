Nigeria, Qatar business leaders meet to explore opportunities in Doha

Doha, Qatar|| Top Nigeria business leaders on Sunday met Qatar government officials and private sector players and businessmen as part of strategy to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

The investments summit is coming on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s State visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Qatari leader, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President participated in the business and investment forum which brought together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar.

The Nigerian leader had earlier on Sunday, witnessed the signing of seven agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector.

The agreements signing ceremony which held at the Palace of the Emir of Qatar, is also expected to help in creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Details later…