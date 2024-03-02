Tinubu begins engagements, as Nigeria, Qatar sign 7 agreements Sunday

Doha|| President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday kicked off his official engagements during the two day State visit to the State of Qatar, with a visit to the Museum, in Doha.

The President had before his engagements on Saturday , met with key ministers and top government officials on Friday night.

Those at the meeting aimed at mapping strategies for engaging with the hosts, included Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy; Dele Alake, the solid minerals development minister; Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs; Doris Uzoka-Anite, the minister of trade and investment; Jamila Ibrahim, minister of youth development and Ali Pate, the minister of health and coordinating minister of social welfare.

The investment drive is on the sidelines of the State visit at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Mohammed saad Al Rumaihi – CEO of Qatar Museums and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al Thani – Director of National Museum of Qatar, are two officials that met and conducted the Nigerian leader around the facilities.

The Museum which was recently redesigned ahead of the 2022 FIFA world Cup, offers visitors access to a variety of materials used in Islamic art, including carpets and textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, wood, ivory, metalwork, stone and glass.

The President is expected to see pieces of materials dating back to the earliest Islamic period from the 20th century, spanning Spain and North Africa to the Far East.

The host is also expected to conduct his visitor to view the early Hijazi Quran fragments, the sitara of the Holy Kaaba, the Moroccan arch, a copy of al-Sufi’s treatise on the fixed stars, the Abbasid blue-and-white bowl, the Seljuq stucco panel, the Doha Hind and the post-Islamic Spanish ceiling.

Visit to the Museum, heralds other events, the will culminate in the signing of agreements in 8 areas on Sunday between Nigeria and Qatari government

From the Museum , the President will visit the Qatar Foundation, responsible for promoting Qatar government humanitarian activities in other countries , including Nigeria.

The Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, is a state-led non-profit organization in Qatar.

The institution which was founded in 1995 by the then Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his second wife Moza bint Nasser Al-Missne, has been linked to development of schools, houses and health facilities in several countries, including Nigeria.

The Foundation helped Nigeria with infrastructures including schools, residential houses and health facilities in states ravaged by insecurity.

The President will later on Saturday, present a trophy to the winner of a Longine organised horse competition, in the company of his hosts

On Sunday, the President will engage the business community and join his host at the Palace of the Emir of Qatar, for the signing of agreements.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state who is on the President’s entourage to Doha and other Ministers who spoke to Journalists, expressed deep appreciation to their host for providing the opportunities to engage with the Qatar investors and look forward to a rewarding experience.

He cited the areas of agriculture, particularly, livestock farming as one of the most important areas that Nigeria business community can benefit from.

Sani noted that Nigeria ‘s solid minerals development plans will also get a boost as a result of the engagements, especially by the sub national governments.

” The Qatar Foundation has only five months ago invested millions of Dollars to support the under privileged people in Kaduna state, by building hundreds of houses, hospitals for the less privileged people.

Kaduna state is also looking at a strong partnership in the solid minerals sector as the state is blessed with Lithium and gold. This, including the areas of livestock development are areas we can collaborate with the Qatar government”

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, said Nigeria expects a strong partnership between the two countries going forward, as Qatar which is the 3rd largest gas producer, seeks to open up investment opportunities for Nigeria business community.

” It will interest you to know that Qatar investors are in several countries in Africa, but not in Nigeria.

Nigeria and Qatar jointly have stakes in the future of gas, as the debates is on as to the future of gas in the energy transition plans

Speaking on the benefits of the visit for local MSMEs in Nigeria, Tuggar said the visit provides opportunities for the business community to further engage with their Qatar partners to explore mutually beneficial relationship.

Jamila Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development, on the other hand, expressed high hopes for the Nigerian youths as the Ministry was able to mobilise youths to Qatar on the President’s instructions to engage with their business community for mutual benefits.

” We are here with about 17 young entrepreneurs in our team to attend the Nigeria/ Qatar business summit and we are looking forward to securing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and oil and gas”.