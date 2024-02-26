Leaked Memo: Business Investment Forum in Qatar will hold, says NACCIMA

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has assured its members that the Business and Investment Forum taking place on the sideline of President Tinubu visit to Qatar, will hold.

This is following a recent leaked statement by the Qatar government dated December 22, 2023, stating reasons for its refusal to host Nigeria’s president Bola Tinubu in the Business and Investment Forum taking place March 2 and 3, 2024 in Qatar.

In its press release, Dele Oye, president of NACCIMA addressing the uncertainty surrounding the event, said that the body holds the forum in high regard, and would not do anything to jeopardise its reputation.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised following the leak of diplomatic correspondence that has led to some uncertainty regarding the forum,” Oye said.

“We would like to clarify that this event is a significant element of the broader context of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Qatar, scheduled between 2 and 3 March 2024,” he stated.

Oye went on to say that the Forum organised in collaboration with Qatar’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, is designed to provide an unparalleled platform for Nigerian businesses to engage with their Qatari counterparts.

“This event aims to explore commercial and investment opportunities across key sectors, including oil & gas, manufacturing, agro-business, construction, real estate, ICT, renewable energy, solid minerals, and the service sector.”

He went further to say that the leaked information may have caused concerns regarding the status of the forum, however, Nigerians should be assured that the event is being prepared with the highest level of dedication.

“We wish to reassure all prospective participants and our business community that the event is being prepared with the highest level of dedication and professionalism, aiming to foster stronger business ties between our two countries,” he said.

The Business and Investment Forum aims to influence investment-related policymaking, shape the global investment environment and facilitate networking between Qatar and Nigeria.