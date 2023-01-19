Nigeria needs ethical revolution to improve economy, politics – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria needs ethical revolution in all sectors for any a tangible change to occur; stressing that failure to act accordingly will make the country failed state

Osinbajo also asked the leaders to accept and implement an ethical revolution in the interest of the country and future generations.

The vice president, who delivered a lecture titled, “Values: the difference between success and failure”, at the 100th anniversary of the Old Boys’ Association of the Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, Ogun State, said government at all levels must lead the ethical revolution by rewarding good behaviours and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct and social vices.

Osinbajo stated that Nigerians must change their view that corruption is only synonymous with Nigeria, saying no modern society is free of corruption.

“There is a need for a national consensus or at least an elite consensus. The political, religious, and business elites must agree that our country will fail completely if we do not accept and implement an ethical revolution.

“One where we establish a national work ethic of honesty of hard work; it is what is taught and learned that shape the character of individuals and nations. But it is not just teachings; the government must also lead this ethical revolution by rewarding ethical behaviours and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct.

“Every modern society has had to deal with corruption. Corruption is not a Nigerian thing, sometimes we deceive ourselves it is Nigerian, no, many countries, in fact, most countries of the world had been more corrupt than us, but their elites sat down and decided they have to deal with it because if they do not deal with it, it will deal with them.

“There is no modern society today that has not had to deal with corruption and they deal with it by their elites sitting down and saying we have to agree this is the way forward, we cannot continue to repeat the same thing, we must enthrone minimum ethical standards to succeed.”

Osinbajo listed Obafemi Awolowo, former Premier of old Western Region; MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of 1993 Presidential Election; former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Bola Ajibola, a retired World Court jurist, who passed through the school as exceptional Nigerians that recorded great achievements in public service as a result of the training and values they received from the school.

Earlier, Kayode Oyesiku, the national president of the BBHS Old Boys Association, said the association will continue to support the school in the area of infrastructure and create a conducive environment for students to learn.

He listed some of the projects executed by the association in the school to include the construction of a mini stadium, an ultra- modern and well-equipped library, an alumni hall, art studio, and a car park.