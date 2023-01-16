Nothing worth disuniting Nigeria in politics – Former Anambra Deputy Gov

Nkem Okeke, immediate past Deputy Governor of Anambra, has called on the political class to caution their faithful to play issues-based politics that will afford the electorate enough knowledge to vote rightly in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) a day after he marked his 63rd birthday in Awka on Saturday.

Okeke said politics played by the rule, would promote healthy political activities that would enthrone level- playing ground for all political participants, and peaceful electioneering process that would produce credible leaders.

Okeke urged all eligible voters to get their permanent voters cards (PVCs), and be ready to perform their civic duties, for the growth and development of the country during the general elections, slated for February and March 2023.

The former deputy governor said there should not be personal or individual interest that must override the unity, peace and progress of the nation, and appealed that the public should guard against any act capable of breaching the peace of the nation.

He urged all classes of individuals in the country to pull their resources, energies and intellect towards the success of the 2023 general elections for the common good of the Nigerian populace.

“I am 63 years of age, I have been privileged to serve Anambra’s three governors, namely; Peter Obi, Virgy Etiaba and Willie Obiano.

“I served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Commissioner for Works as well as a deputy governor. In all of these positions I have occupied, I still value peace, as key to greater development,” he said.

Okeke said he had brought his intellect and expertise in the running of Government Business, and had resolved to preach peace, harmony and transparency, built on merit, as a way forward to rebuilding and sustaining the great commission, called Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is a project of all Nigerians, and advised that everybody should be politically alert to sustain the progress of the country, and to create greater opportunities for a best Nigeria.

NAN reports that Okeke had received commendations on several occasions as an accomplished public office holder and former deputy governor.

His father was the first graduate of Electrical Engineering of Enugwu Ukwu extraction, and was instrumental to getting Enugwu Ukwu community connected to the National Grid, immediately after The Civil War.

He is currently the Deputy Director Research, Policy And Strategy of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.