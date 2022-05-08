Nigeria needs a fearless, courageous man like me who can speak truth to power – Wike

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates for presidential primary election billed to hold on 28, 29 of this month in Abuja have been advised to vote wisely.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State gave the advice in Lokoja, Kogi State when he met with PDP delegates ahead of the party’s primaries. He sought their votes to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential aspirant emphasised that he would not defect to another party if he failed his bid to pick the party’s presidential ticket, adding that he would not be like those that turned their back against the PDP after benefiting much from the party.

Read also: PDP pegs presidential forms at N40m governorship N21m, begins sales Thursday

He said: “I hate ingrates in my life. We have some people who are busy jumping from one party to another just because they want to win election. As for me, if you don’t vote for me in our party primary, I will still remain a member of the PDP. I have benefited from this party, and so, I have no excuse to give, for defecting to another party.”

According to him, “Nigerians need a fearless and courageous Man like me that can speak truth to power, without fear or favour.”

Wike expressed the optimism that the opposition PDP would take over the state come 2023, as he lamented over the poor state of Kogi State.