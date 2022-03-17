PDP pegs presidential forms at N40m governorship N21m, begins sales Thursday

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put the cost of the expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential aspirants at the total sum of N40 million with the former costing N5 million and the latter N35 million.

PDP also put the forms for governorship aspirants at the total amount of N21 million; Senate, N3.5 million; House of Representatives, N2.5 million and State Houses of Assembly, N600,000.

The opposition party which disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday said it has approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions

The communique’ signed by Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary said the sales of the forms commenced on Thursday (tomorrow).

Ologunagba said NEC has approved the timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections and guidelines for the conduct of primary elections.

He also said NEC approved the establishment of a 37-member Zoning Committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

“NEC commended the effort of the various organs of our Party, the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Caucus, the National Assembly Caucus, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum and our structures at various levels in stabilizing our Party for the task ahead.

“NEC also commended the commitment of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the Chairmanship of Sen. Dr Iyorchia Ayu to further unite and reposition the Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“NEC applauded the NWC for the success of the Party in the Local Government election in the FCT as well as in recent by-elections across the country. NEC also commended the NWC for the successful conduct of the PDP primaries for Ekiti and Osun States’ governorship elections respectively and charged all party members to work hard to ensure victory in the two elections.

“NEC expressed confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead our Party to win the Presidential election, majority of state governors as well as the majority of seats in the National and State Assemblies.

“On the state of the nation, NEC strongly condemned the insincerity, corruption and insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration resulting in worsening insecurity and agonizing economic hardship in the country.

“NEC also condemned the abysmal corruption in the APC government which is responsible for the excruciating fuel crisis and collapse of our national grid that has crippled economic and social activities in our country.

“NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for a solution and as such urged all Party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC, ” the communique reads.

Iyorchia Ayu, PDP Chairman in his address called on all leaders and members of the party all over the country to work for victory at the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections as it will signal to Nigerians that the PDP is determined to take power in 2023.

Ayu said: “We can take power in 2023 if we lose elections in the state chapters or constituencies. It is important we unify the party. If we unify the party, we will win the election at the state chapter. If we win elections in the state chapters collectively, we will be able to put those votes together and definitely win the presidential election.

“We are out not just to win the presidential election but to increase our membership in the various Houses of Assembly in the state and the number of governors in the country and take control of the National Assembly at the onset of the party.

“I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences we must settle them in-house. No party member should attack another party member. If there is an issue we have different organs of the party to resolve different issues. We will work tirelessly.

“Nigerians should know that PDP is back, we will work as a team and they see the results very soon. Nigeria should not lose hope. Hope is on the way and rescue on the way. Only this party can rescue Nigeria.”