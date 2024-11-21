Nigeria introduces contactless passport renewal system for diaspora and citizens

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a contactless passport renewal system, designed to simplify the application process for Nigerians at home and abroad. The system, which began on 1 November 2024, allows individuals to renew their passports online without visiting an NIS office for biometric capture or fingerprinting.

In an announcement shared on its official X platform, the NIS explained that the new service would be introduced in phases. The first phase commenced in Canada on 1 November 2024, with subsequent phases scheduled for the UK, USA, and Italy on 15 November, and Nigeria and other countries on 1 December.

“This service is exclusively for passport renewal. Applicants can complete the process from the comfort of their homes without needing to visit any NIS office,” the NIS stated in a video explainer.

The system leverages biometric databases, facial recognition, and live authentication checks to confirm applicants’ identities. Applicants aged 18 and above with existing biometric records can use the platform. First-time applicants are still required to visit NIS offices for interviews and biometric capture.

Renewals can be initiated through the NIS portal or mobile app by creating a profile, completing eligibility checks, providing identity details, uploading documents, and making payments. Renewed passports are delivered directly to applicants via courier services.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo The Minister of Interior revealed that the system was developed by two Nigerian software companies. Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, he highlighted the Federal Government’s decision to prioritise indigenous technology for the project.

“The solution is completely indigenous. We did not go to look for foreign technology. The two companies/vendors that came together to develop the solution are Nigerian software companies,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The minister noted that the initiative is aimed at alleviating challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora, such as long travel distances, accommodation costs, and time off work for passport renewals.

Since its launch in Canada, the system has recorded significant uptake, with some applicants receiving their passports via courier. However, there have been delays in issuance due to the limited processing capacity of Nigerian embassies.

Tunji-Ojo clarified that the delays were not linked to the contactless system but to the embassies’ capacity constraints. For instance, the UK embassy processes about 300 applications daily despite having a backlog of over 48,000 renewal requests.

Efforts are underway to address these challenges. Advanced machines capable of printing up to 32,000 passports daily have been deployed to improve efficiency. The minister also emphasised ongoing reforms to enhance the reliability of the system.

