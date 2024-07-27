FULL LIST: Nigeria among those who fell the most on Henley passport index since 2014

Nigeria, along with several other nations, has experienced a significant drop in the Henley Passport Index since 2014.

The Henley Passport Index, which ranks countries based on the travel freedom their citizens enjoy, has seen noticeable shifts in its rankings over the past decade. The latest data from July 2024 highlights the dramatic changes for several countries, including Nigeria.

In 2014, Nigeria was ranked 79th on the Henley Passport Index. Fast forward to 2024, and the country has slipped to the 92nd position.

This decline reflects a decrease in the number of countries Nigerian passport holders can visit without a visa or with visa-on-arrival access totalling 45 countries which shows growing travel restrictions and challenges faced by Nigerian travelers.

The decline in Nigeria’s passport ranking has practical implications for Nigerian travellers. Increased visa requirements mean more time, money, and effort must be invested in securing travel documents. This can affect business travel, tourism, and even family visits, limiting the opportunities for Nigerians to engage internationally.

Nigeria is not alone in experiencing a downward trend. Several other countries have also seen significant declines in their passport power over the past decade:

Venezuela

Once ranked 25th in 2014, Venezuela has plummeted to the 42nd position in 2024 with access to 124 countries. The country’s ongoing political and economic turmoil has likely contributed to the increase in travel restrictions for its citizens.

Yemen

Ranked 85th in 2014, Yemen now stands at the 100th position with access to 33 countries. The prolonged conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen have severely impacted its international relations and travel freedoms.

Syria

Another country severely affected by conflict, Syria’s ranking has fallen from 89th in 2014 to 102nd in 2024 with access to 28 countries. The ongoing civil war has led to increased travel restrictions for Syrian nationals.

Bangladesh

Moving from the 86th position in 2014 to the 97th in 2024 with access to 40 countries, Bangladesh has also seen a decline, though less dramatic than some others.

Senegal

Senegal’s passport ranking has dropped from 71st in 2014 to 82nd in 2024 with access to 58 countries. While this decline is less severe, it still reflects a reduction in travel freedom for Senegalese citizens.

Several factors contribute to these shifts in the Henley Passport Index rankings. Political instability, as seen in countries like Venezuela, Yemen, and Syria, often results in increased travel restrictions.

Economic challenges can lead to stricter visa policies from other nations, impacting the travel freedom of citizens from economically struggling countries. The state of diplomatic relations between countries significantly influences visa policies, deteriorating relations can lead to reduced travel freedoms.

Additionally, heightened global security concerns can lead to stricter immigration policies, affecting the ease of travel for citizens from various countries.