Passports are not just travel documents, they are also a reflection of a country’s identity, values, and geopolitical standing.

One of the most noticeable features of a passport is its colour, which often carries deeper meanings and implications regarding a country’s mobility and international relationships.

According to BusinessDay findings, here is what the colour of your passport means;

1. Blue Passports

Blue passports are commonly associated with freedom, stability, and peace. These colours evoke a sense of tranquillity and trust, desirable traits for countries that wish to project a stable and welcoming image to the world.

Countries issuing blue passports often enjoy high global mobility. This means citizens from these countries face fewer visa restrictions and can travel to many destinations without a visa. High mobility is a significant advantage, making travel smoother and fostering international business and tourism.

The blue passports of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil are among the most recognized worldwide. They offer their citizens extensive travel freedom with minimal visa requirements, allowing access to numerous countries, 189 for the United States, 189 for Canada, 192 for the United Kingdom, and 173 for Brazil.

2. Green Passports

Green is a colour deeply rooted in Islamic culture, symbolizing paradise, life, and nature. It is a prominent choice for many countries in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting religious and cultural significance.

Green passports typically indicate lower global mobility. Citizens from countries with green passports often face more travel restrictions and visa requirements. This can be attributed to geopolitical and economic factors influencing international perceptions and agreements.

The green passport of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Guinea, and Nigeria reflects their cultural and religious heritage, as well as their connection to the continent and historical influences. These countries have visa-free access to the following number of countries: Saudi Arabia 90, Morocco 71, Pakistan 34, Turkmenistan 52, Guinea 59, and Nigeria 45.

3. Red Passports

Red passports are often linked to power, authority, and a rich historical tradition. This colour is popular among countries within the European Union, symbolizing a shared heritage and unity.

Red passports generally denote higher global mobility. Citizens of these countries enjoy extensive travel freedoms, with fewer visa requirements, facilitating easier movement across borders for tourism, business, and diplomacy.

Countries in the European Union, such as Germany, France, and Spain, issue red passports that allow their citizens to travel freely within the EU and to many other countries worldwide. Although not in the EU, China’s red passport reflects its powerful global stance and growing influence. Russia, Monaco, Japan, China, Germany, and France have visa-free access to 120, 179, 194, 88, 194, and 194 countries respectively.

4. Black Passports

Black passports are less common and are typically associated with countries in Africa. The colour black conveys sophistication, elegance, and power. It is a strong, authoritative colour that stands out among other passport colours.

Black passports are generally associated with lower global mobility. Some holders of black passports often face higher travel restrictions and more stringent visa requirements, which can be a hurdle for international travel.

New Zealand’s passport is notably black with 190- visa-free access, reflecting the country’s unique identity and status. Botswana, an African country with a black passport, signifies its distinct cultural and national identity.

Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Angola, and Palestine have visa-free access to 71, 91, 76, 53, and 41 countries, respectively.