How to apply for Nigeria’s new contactless passport renewal system

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) introduced a contactless passport renewal system to simplify the application process for Nigerians. The system allows applicants to renew their passports online without visiting NIS offices.

The phased rollout began on 1 November 2024 in Canada and extended to the UK, USA, and Italy on 15 November. By 1 December, it will be available in Nigeria and other countries, easing challenges like travel costs and time constraints for Nigerians in the diaspora while enhancing passport service efficiency globally.

Read also: Nigeria among those who fell the most on Henley passport index since 2014

Steps to apply for the contactless passport renewal

Applicants can access the new system via the NIS web portal or mobile app, available on Google Play, the App Store, and Windows Store. The process is as follows:

1. Download the app or visit the portal

Access the NIS mobile app or visit the official portal at www.passport.immigration.gov.ng.

2. Create a profile

Register using a valid email address to initiate the application process.

3. Complete the eligibility check

Take a quick test to determine if your passport qualifies for renewal.

Read also: Here is what the colour of your passport means

4. Provide identity details

Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number for verification.

5. Submit personal information

Fill in your bio-data and upload the necessary documents such as:

NIN slip

Birth certificate

Local government certificate

6. Capture biometric data

Use your mobile device to record your fingerprint biometrics.

7. Review and submit

Verify that all entered information is accurate before final submission.

Read also: Nigerian passport has access to only 1.5% of world’s GDP, limits holders

8. Make payment

Complete the required payment online to finalise your application.

9. Wait for processing and delivery

After submission, your application will be processed, and the renewed passport will be delivered to the address provided.

Read also: 10 most developed countries and their passport access

Requirements for a Fresh Passport

For those applying for a new passport, the following documents are required:

For Adults:

Letter of identification from the local government or state of origin

Valid staff ID card (for government employees)

Completed passport application form

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

Birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission (for those born after December 1992)

Acknowledgement slip and proof of payment

Read also: Nigerian passport among 20 least powerful for 10th straight year

For Minors:

Completed application form and a passport-sized photograph

Birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission

Evidence of Nigerian citizenship of parents

Letter of consent from a parent or guardian

Acknowledgement slip and proof of payment

For Adopted Children:

Court order and letter of approval from the Ministry of Women and Child Development

The contactless passport renewal system leverages technology, including biometric databases and facial recognition, to verify identities. Applicants aged 18 and above with existing biometric records can use this service. First-time applicants must visit NIS offices for interviews and biometric capture.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share