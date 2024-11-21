How to apply for Nigeria’s new contactless passport renewal system

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) introduced a contactless passport renewal system to simplify the application process for Nigerians. The system allows applicants to renew their passports online without visiting NIS offices.
The phased rollout began on 1 November 2024 in Canada and extended to the UK, USA, and Italy on 15 November. By 1 December, it will be available in Nigeria and other countries, easing challenges like travel costs and time constraints for Nigerians in the diaspora while enhancing passport service efficiency globally.
Steps to apply for the contactless passport renewal
Applicants can access the new system via the NIS web portal or mobile app, available on Google Play, the App Store, and Windows Store. The process is as follows:
1. Download the app or visit the portal
Access the NIS mobile app or visit the official portal at www.passport.immigration.gov.ng.
2. Create a profile
Register using a valid email address to initiate the application process.
3. Complete the eligibility check
Take a quick test to determine if your passport qualifies for renewal.
4. Provide identity details
Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number for verification.
5. Submit personal information
Fill in your bio-data and upload the necessary documents such as:
NIN slip
Birth certificate
Local government certificate
6. Capture biometric data
Use your mobile device to record your fingerprint biometrics.
7. Review and submit
Verify that all entered information is accurate before final submission.
8. Make payment
Complete the required payment online to finalise your application.
9. Wait for processing and delivery
After submission, your application will be processed, and the renewed passport will be delivered to the address provided.
Requirements for a Fresh Passport
For those applying for a new passport, the following documents are required:
For Adults:
Letter of identification from the local government or state of origin
Valid staff ID card (for government employees)
Completed passport application form
Marriage certificate (if applicable)
Birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission (for those born after December 1992)
Acknowledgement slip and proof of payment
For Minors:
Completed application form and a passport-sized photograph
Birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission
Evidence of Nigerian citizenship of parents
Letter of consent from a parent or guardian
Acknowledgement slip and proof of payment
For Adopted Children:
Court order and letter of approval from the Ministry of Women and Child Development
The contactless passport renewal system leverages technology, including biometric databases and facial recognition, to verify identities. Applicants aged 18 and above with existing biometric records can use this service. First-time applicants must visit NIS offices for interviews and biometric capture.
