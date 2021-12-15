NGO unveils trust fund to end gender violence

Kwara State Civil Society Platform on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (KWCSO-SGBV), a non governmental organization set up to address violence against girls and women in the state has raised alarm over the incessant rate of assaults on girls and women in the society.

The group, however, called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate with a view to eradicate the ugly trend.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the Stop SGBV Trust Fund, in commemoration of the 2021 16days of activism, at the weekend, Anthonia Erinfolami-Daniel, a legal practitioner and the president of the group noted that government, security agencies and ministries of women affairs and that of justice have significant roles to play.

According to her, genda based violence include acts that inflict physical, mental or sexual harm of suffering, coercion, and there deprivation of liberty.

She disclosed that nearly “one in three women has been abused in their life time and a UN women based on data from 13 countries shows that two in three women reported they experienced some forms of violence and are more likely to face insecurity.”

Erinfolami-Daniel, recommended that the violence can be prevented and eradicated by adopting a comprehensive and inclusive approach that tackles root causes, transform harmful social norms, and empower women and girls.

Read also: Kwara governor assents to bill mainstreaming 35% gender inclusion

“It is in view of this that we launch a Trust Fund in Kwara State. Let’s help the victims to get justice and more importantly reintegrate them back into society to live normal life,” she declared.

In her submission, Nimat Labaika, Committee chairperson, explained that the 16 days of activism is an annual International campaign to challenge and eliminate violence against women and girls, saying, the global theme for this year is ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now’ was carefully selected to address the genda based issues and proffer a lasting solution to curb the crises.

“It is our collective responsibility to work together as a formidable force to end all forms of violence and abuse in our society. I urge every stakeholder to support this campaign and donate generously to stop GBV in Kwara,” she said.

Femi Ayodeji, the Secretary of the group noted women have to be supported economically to enjoy equal right as men.

Ayodeji, who posited that the Stop SGBV Trust Fund, unveiled was meant to assist the victims in various assaults, with assurance that fund generated would be judiciously utilized to empower them.

He informed that boxes for donation would be put in strategic places such as airport, ministries, markets and other areas.

Folashade Aransiola, advocate of change for women and girls expressed concern over the rampant cases of rape and assault, calling for stringent and proactive measures to curb the menace.

She appealed to media practitioners to support the group in the fight through frequent reportage.