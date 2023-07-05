NGO unveils healthcare agenda for women, children in Kwara

BALIMOD Child Care and Woman Initiative, a non-governmental organisation offering accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to women and children in underserved communities in Kwara State has been launched in Ilorin.

The project was initiated and unveiled by Biliqeez Modupe Oladimeji to mark her retirement, having served for 35 years in the federal ministry of information.

Speaking on the rationale behind it, she noted that the mission was to promote preventive healthcare measures and educate women and caregivers on hygiene practices.

“The main objective is to empower women and enhance their knowledge and skills in areas related to maternal and child health, advocate for gender equality and women’s rights in the context of healthcare and child care and to establish and maintain safe spaces for women and children, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment”, she said.

Oladimeji added that promoting the welfare of women and children through awareness campaigns on sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse, HIV/AIDS, was important, and this prompted her to venture into the project.

“We envision a violence-free society where women and children have access to unfettered social protection services for the improvement of their well-being and the realisation of their rights.

“Similarly, this is meant for collaborative efforts with other organisations and stakeholders to strengthen the support system for women and children,” she noted.

Oladimeji assured of commitment to conduct research and contribute to evidence-based policies and programmes that address specific needs and challenges confronted by women and children.