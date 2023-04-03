NGF, EFCC, ICC, FIRS, CBN in crucial meeting on states security votes

The Governors of the 36 states of the federation are meeting with all the economic and financial agencies in the country, intending to iron out thorny issues surrounding their states’ security votes. They are also aiming to establish better options for managing the funds.

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, director, media and public affairs Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said the meeting, which is to take place on Tuesday, April 4, according to an invitation issued by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru, will be virtual, to ensure full attendance by all the relevant officers in the matter.

Bello-Barkindo said in the statement: “Those invited to the meeting include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“Furthermore, the meeting will also consider deepening the management and expansion of the cashless policy which took effect from the time of the redesigning of the national currency, the Nigerian Naira, last year, to further the financial inclusion of all citizens in the ensuing scheme of things, going forward.

“This meeting is called at the instance of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, in its letter of 30th March, which was addressed to the Chairman of the NGF and signed by the NFIU Director, Modibbo Hamman Tukur.

“The letter said that apart from the facilities for national financial inclusion, it is also putting on the table the uniform development and cooperation on the national addressing and postcode project, which will put Nigeria on the same pedestal as all advanced countries across the globe.

“Also on the agenda is a consensus on harmonizing and updating the national tax collection and business entry standards and its requirements to help respond to the FATF and the EU greylisting in which Nigeria appeared.

“All Governors are advised to prioritize the meeting as its contents had been discussed at the NGF emergency meeting of Thursday 30th March, where it was unanimously agreed that a meeting with the afore-mentioned agencies was imperative.”