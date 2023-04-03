Firm urges investment in real estate to beat inflation

Investing in real estate is one of the strategies Nigerians could adopt to safeguard their funds from inflation while also earning profitable returns in the future.

John Igbinosa, co-founder, of Escort Realty, a real estate firm based in Lagos, has said.

He made the suggestion recently during the allocation of property in The Genesis Estate, Epe, to clients.

Igbinosa said that the allocation was part of the company’s effort to help people invest in real estate for future profitability.

“When inflation happens, it erodes the investment of some people, while it profits others who are savvy investors and have hedged their funds against it,” he said.

Read also: First Bank rebrands subsidiaries in UK, others

He further said: “I encourage youths to key into property investment as it is an opportunity for them to secure their financial future.”

Fabian George, co-founder, Escort Realty, who also spoke at the event, shared his views on the future of real estate in Lagos and believed that owning a property in the city in a location like Epe could make anyone a billionaire by 2030.

He encouraged investing in Escort Realty’s newly-launched property, Eko Gardens, highlighting its strategic location and income potential.

“Epe has already attracted billionaire investors like Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote, and many other investors like them are also taking advantage of the opportunities in the area; owning a property in Epe is a smart investment move that guarantees a lifetime of income,” George said.